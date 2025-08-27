Wash Post: CDC Director Being Ousted Weeks Into Job

Susan Monarez, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is being ousted from the position less than a month after being sworn in, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing multiple Trump administration officials familiar with the matter.

The Post did not cite a reason for her apparent expected departure from the agency. Citing several anonymous CDC employees, the newspaper reported that Monarez on Friday canceled an agencywide call that had been scheduled for Monday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately provide comment.

Monarez, a federal government scientist, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 29 to lead the CDC after President Donald Trump nominated her earlier in the year. She was sworn in by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on July 31.

Her departure from the agency follows a shooting at the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier in the month.