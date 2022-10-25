Texas Rep. Harrison: Parents Fear CDC Decision Will Force Vax on Kids

A CDC recommendation that children as young as 6 months old be vaccinated against COVID-19 has many parents fearing mandates may not be far behind, GOP Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, tells Newsmax.

A June recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded COVID vaccine availability to children from 6 months to 5 years old and advised parents to add the vaccine to the regular vaccine schedule.

But Harrison, appearing Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," said that although the CDC's advice is only a recommendation, many local and state governments end up relying on the CDC's advice and simply mandating them as policy.

Harrison, who served as chief of staff of the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, currently serves the 10th District in the Texas House and was one of 20 state representatives who signed a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky asking that the recommendation be rescinded.

"This will have the result of millions of schoolchildren across the country being forcibly vaccinated because of many local and state governments saying, 'Whatever the CDC recommends, we're going to force it on our kids,'" Harrison said. "And myself and 19 other colleagues are standing up rebuking the CDC and saying, 'No, that will not happen here in the state of Texas."

Further, Harrison said, are concerns that children will be harmed by getting vaccines they don't need.

"It's been, I think, almost a year now, perhaps even longer, that respected researchers at Johns Hopkins and others have put out data showing that absent severe co-morbidity, very serious underlying health issues like cancers, leukemias extreme autoimmune disorders, children are statistically zero risk of dying from COVID alone," he said.

"Kids are infinitely more likely to die in a car being driven to school or from school than they are from COVID that they catch at school," he added. "And so we're going to be mass vaccinating indiscriminately millions of schoolchildren knowing for a fact that even if it's small, even if it's one in 5,000, some kids are going to develop myocarditis from this, and other adverse events, as a result of the vaccination for a population where there's no statistical benefit?"

The CDC put out the recommended schedule "without any clinical data whatsoever, with zero evidence of efficacy," Harrison said, adding that was a "completely political decision by unelected bureaucrats, the CDC, and they've got to be stopped."

President Joe Biden should end all the "tyrannical mandates coming out of D.C.," adding that heavy-handed government methods of enforcing mandates have done more to spark distrust in vaccines in general than the anti-vax movement has.

"It's why I introduced legislation next session to ban all COVID vaccine mandates in the state of Texas. I mean, this is a line-in-the-sand issue for liberty," he said.

"If unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. can force needles into our arms and Texas against our will, we might as well give up on individual liberty freedom, state sovereignty, the 10th amendment, medical autonomy, informed consent in the entire Constitution," he said.

