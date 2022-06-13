CDC Adds 3 Destinations to COVID High-Risk List, Including Mexico

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added three destinations to its high-risk list for COVID-19, including tourist favorite Mexico.

The high-risk category applies to countries that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

Along with Mexico, New Caledonia and the United Arab Emirates were added to the list.

The report comes a day after the U.S. lifted COVID-19 testing requirements for air travelers entering the country.

The measure had been in place since January 2021.

''The Covid-19 pandemic has now shifted to a new phase, due to the widespread uptake of highly effective Covid-19 vaccines, the availability of effective therapeutics, and the accrual of high rates of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity at the population level in the United States. Each of these measures has contributed to lower risk of severe disease and death across the United States,'' the CDC said in a statement to CNN on Saturday.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise again, with the U.S. recording an average of more than 100,000 new cases across the country every day in late May, nearly double the rate it was a month ago and four times as high as this time last year.