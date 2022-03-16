CDC Lowers COVID Warning for Cruise Ships

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lowered its COVID-19-related Travel Health Notice for cruise ships from "high" to "moderate," the agency announced earlier this week.

The COVID-19 level for cruise travel, which ends at Level 4: Very High, currently stands at Level 2: Moderate. Under the CDC's page with key information on cruise ships, the agency recommends making sure travelers stay up to date with their vaccinations, get tested before and after the cruise, and "wear a well-fitting mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when indoors (outside of your cabin) or in crowded outdoor settings."

The agency notes that "If you are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, avoid cruise ship travel. The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is moderate, even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines."

The Cruise Lines International Association, the largest trade group in the industry, said in a statement that its "members continue to sail with some of the highest levels of COVID-19 mitigation, with effective health and safety protocols that are unmatched by virtually any other commercial setting. As a result, the vast majority of cases that have occurred have been mild and addressed swiftly based on prearranged response plans."