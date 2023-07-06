×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cdc | chestfeeding | breastfeeding | infants | health

CDC Backs 'Chestfeeding,' Accused of Ignoring Risk to Infants

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 11:15 AM EDT

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is apparently providing guidance on its website for transgender and non-binary individuals on how to "chestfeed" their newborns.

In several sections, the health institute contains information on how to feed infants for biological men taking hormones to grow breasts or biological women who have had much of their breasts surgically removed in gender-transition surgeries.

Several doctors told the Daily Mail, however, that the CDC is blurring the lines between "politics and science" in failing to disclose the lack of research and potential risks to the health of the baby.

In the CDC website's section on "Health Equity Considerations" — found under the "Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies Toolkit," which is located under "Nutrition" — the centers stated that "Transgender and nonbinary-gendered individuals may give birth and breastfeed or feed at the chest (chestfeed)."

The health agency also stated that "The gender identity or expression of transgender individuals is different from their sex at birth," and that, "the gender identity of nonbinary-gendered individuals does not fit neatly into either man or woman."

In a section on breastfeeding for those who have undergone breast surgery, the CDC asked the question "Can transgender parents who have had breast surgery breastfeed or chestfeed their infants?" It answered, "yes," and then explained why.

"Some transgender parents who have had breast/top surgery may wish to breastfeed, or chestfeed (a term used by some transgender and non-binary parents), their infants" the CDC website states. "Healthcare providers working with these families should be familiar with medical, emotional, and social aspects of gender transitions to provide optimal family-centered care and meet the nutritional needs of the infant."

According to the post, there are several things these transgender and non-binary parents "may need help with," including "maximizing milk production, supplementing with pasteurized donor human milk or formula, medication to induce lactation or avoiding medications that inhibit lactation, suppressing lactation (for those choosing not to breastfeed or chestfeed)" and "finding appropriate lactation management support, peer support, and/or emotional support."

The Mail reported that biological men can produce their own breastmilk by taking "hormone drugs" that mimic the changes a biological woman's body undergoes during the late stages of pregnancy.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned against one of the drugs — domperidone — because it can pass into breast milk in small amounts and can sometimes cause an irregular heartbeat in babies.

The outlet spoke with several doctors who were critical of the CDC for promoting chestfeeding while failing to mention the potential risks to infants.

Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, told the Mail that "we have no idea what the long-term effects on the child will be" if a breastfeeding trans woman uses "all kinds of off-label hormones."

"A lot of people are pushing for off-label use of a drug ... it's become so politicized that you can do all kinds of things for a politically approved purpose," she said. "The CDC has a responsibility to talk about the health risks, but they have been derelict in doing that."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is apparently providing guidance on its website for transgender and non-binary individuals on how to "chestfeed" their newborns.
cdc, chestfeeding, breastfeeding, infants, health
517
2023-15-06
Thursday, 06 July 2023 11:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved