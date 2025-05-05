CBS News: Bureau of Prisons to Comply With Trump's Alcatraz Order

The Federal Bureau of Prisons will comply with President Donald Trump's order that Alcatraz be reopened to prisoners, CBS News reported Monday.

Trump on Sunday said he was directing the bureau to rebuild and reopen the prison in the San Francisco Bay to "house America's most ruthless and violent offenders."

On Monday, CBS News reported that the bureau would follow through on Trump's order.

"The Bureau of Prisons will comply with all Presidential Orders. When we get additional information, we will be happy to provide it,' Bureau of Prisons says. via @JakeMRosen," CBS News' Jennifer Jacobs posted late Monday morning on X.

A day earlier, Trump took to his social media platform to say that Alcatraz should be reopened.

"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!" he posted on Truth Social. "For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be.

"No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders.

"We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The federal prison at Alcatraz housed notorious U.S. criminals, such as Al Capone, before it closed in 1963. It is now one of San Francisco's most popular tourist destinations.

The prison was closed because it was too expensive to continue operating, according to the bureau website, in large part due to its island location. It was nearly three times more costly to operate than any other federal prison, the website said.

Reuters contributed to this story.