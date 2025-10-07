Report: Trump Admin Oversees Fewest Border Crossings in 55 Years

The Trump administration has accounted for the lowest annual amount of illegal border crossings in 55 years, it was reported.

U.S. Border Patrol agents recorded nearly 238,000 apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2025, CBS News reported citing preliminary Department of Homeland Security data.

Fiscal year 2025 began in October, 2024, under then-President Joe Biden and ended Sept. 30.

In fiscal year 1970, Border Patrol reported roughly 202,000 apprehensions along the southern border.

Under Biden in fiscal year 2022, Border Patrol made a record 2.2 million apprehensions at the southern border. That’s almost 10 times the levels recorded in 2025.

Not only that, more than 60% of the apprehensions in fiscal year 2025 were recorded during the final full three months of the Biden administration.

The CBS News report came less than two weeks after Customs and Border Enforcement announced that zero illegal immigrants were released into the U.S. via parole for the fourth straight month.

CBP reported 26,197 total encounters nationwide in August, 93% below the Biden administration-era monthly peak of 370,883 in August, 2023. At the southwest border, Border Patrol recorded 6,319 apprehensions, averaging 204 a day.

"President [Donald] Trump has overwhelmingly delivered on his promise to secure our Southern Border," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement, CBS News reported.

"As a result, Americans are safer — unvetted criminal illegal aliens and dangerous drugs are no longer pouring over our border unchecked. And for all the Democrats who claimed it was impossible to secure the border or that they needed new policy, turns out all we needed was a new President."

During the first full eight months of Trump's second term, Border Patrol agents at the southern border recorded fewer than 9,000 apprehensions each month. Under Biden, the agency recorded that many arrests in 24-hour periods.

Migration Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst Ariel Ruiz Soto said the Trump administration's immigration policies "have had a significant effect on people being deterred from coming illegally to the United States," CBS News reported.