CBS News Chief McMahon Out Amid Trump Tensions

Amid running tensions with President Donald Trump and facing a lawsuit on alleged campaign rigging for doctoring a Vice President Kamala Harris interview, CBS News President Wendy McMahon is stepping down, according to reports.

"It's become clear the company and I do not agree on the path forward," McMahon wrote in a memo, The New York Times reported Monday.

McMahon's departure comes after"60 Minutes" Executive Producer Bill Owens recently resigned. She had allied herself closely with Owens, according to the report.

At the news of Owens' resignation amid the Trump lawsuit against CBS and Paramount, McMahon had stated she was "standing behind" the producer, calling it "an easy decision for me."

But she, too, is now out as CBS News and TV stations chief as parent company Paramount is reportedly in talks to settle a $20 billion lawsuit with Trump.

Trump accused "60 Minutes" of engaging in election fraud by editing Harris' interview to make her answers sound less confusing or appear more orderly.

"The case we have against '60 Minutes,' CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER," Trump wrote in late April on Truth Social. "They cheated and defrauded the American people at levels never seen before in the political arena."

"Kamala Harris, during early voting and, immediately before Election Day, was asked a question, and gave an answer, that was so bad and incompetent that it would have cost her many of the votes that she ended up getting."

Paramount's controlling shareholder Shari Redstone favored settling with Trump as opposed to fighting out the Trump lawsuit through discovery, if not in court.

Discovery was where myriad Fox News hosts had their personal devices examined, exposing private, if not damaging, texts exposed before it settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million in April 2023.

Paramount's Redstone is also seeking approval from the Trump administration on a multibillion-dollar sale of her company to a Hollywood studio, Skydance, the Times reported.