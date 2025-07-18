Trump: 'Love' That Colbert's Fired; Kimmel May Be Next

Taking another bow for the poor ratings of left-wing outlets and voices, President Donald Trump trolled his longtime detractors and late-night TV hosts spreading political propaganda under the guise of comedy.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," Trump wrote in a Friday morning Truth Social post. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!

"Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

CBS is canceling "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in a "financial decision" due to sagging ratings. The last show will be next May, shuttering one of Trump's most persistent late-night critics.

Thursday's announcement followed Colbert's criticism of a settlement between Trump and Paramount Global, parent company of CBS, over a "60 Minutes" deceptive editing of a Kamala Harris interview, covering for her word-salad answer during the voting period of the 2024 presidential election.

In his monologue Monday, Colbert said he was "offended," joking the deal was a "big fat bribe."

Paramount and CBS executives said in a statement the cancellation "is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

Information from The Associated Press was used to compile this report.