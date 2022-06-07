×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cbp | vaccine mandate | covid

Thousands of Border Agents Face Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Showdown

A syringe being filled
A syringe being filled. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 12:51 PM

Potentially thousands of Border Patrol agents who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine are facing possible dismissal in the coming days by the Biden administration, the Washington Examiner is reporting.

Data from Customs and Border Protection reveals almost 4,000 of the 21,000 total agents were unvaccinated as of late November — just weeks after the government mandated all employees disclose their status.

President Joe Biden ordered all federal workers to be fully vaccinated. The order has faced court challenges. It was put on hold by a court in January. But another court reversed the decision in April.

"That bar is now lifted, and the federal agencies are now clear to proceed with whatever disciplinary actions they were going to move on with respect to unvaccinated people," said John J. Michels Jr., counsel for the Federal Practice Group in Washington. He served as lead counsel in the lawsuit that blocked former President George W. Bush's federal mandate for an anthrax vaccine.

According to the Examiner, the administration is awaiting one more court decision. That decision, which could come as early as Friday, could clear the way for governmental agencies to start penalizing those who are not vaccinated.

One agent told the Examiner: "You're going to try to tell me that after I've been doing this job for two years now in the field that I'm somehow the danger, not the fact that almost every single day, we'll have at least one to maybe four COVID-positive kids come through?"

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., has introduced a bill to protect service members seeking religious exemptions from Biden's COVID-19 mandate.

Under the bill, service members who are involuntary discharged based on their COVID-19 vaccine status would have their status designated as honorably discharged.

It would also permit them to seek reinstatement and allow them to obtain retirement and benefits.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Potentially thousands of Border Patrol agents who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine are facing possible dismissal in the coming days by the Biden administration, the Washington Examiner is reporting.
cbp, vaccine mandate, covid
305
2022-51-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved