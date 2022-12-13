×
Border Agents Apprehend 11K Migrants in One Week

By    |   Tuesday, 13 December 2022 04:19 PM EST

Customs and Border Protection agents in the Del Rio sector apprehended nearly 11,000 migrants last week.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens reported in a tweet that as part of a "weekly recap," agents made 10,789 apprehensions but reported 3,208 "known gotaways."

Ownes added, according to Breitbart, that the largest group contained 704 migrants, mostly Cuban, entering the United States via Eagle Pass, Texas.

In crossing the Rio Grande, agents rescued 17 migrants, but one died by drowning.

According to CBP data for the southwest land border, agents made 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 compared to 1,734,686 encounters for fiscal year 2021.

So far, trends for fiscal year 2023 are set to outpace 2022 and 2021 as October the beginning of the fiscal year, has already seen a record number of encounters at 230,678. 

