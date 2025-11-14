CBP Agents Expected in Charlotte for Immigration Push

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are expected to arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, as early as this weekend as part of President Donald Trump's ongoing nationwide immigration crackdown.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, two CBP officials contacted Sheriff Garry McFadden on Wednesday to inform him that agents could arrive in Charlotte as early as Saturday, but did not disclose any details of possible operations.

"We value and welcome the renewed collaboration and open communication with our federal partners," McFadden said in a statement. "It allows us to stay informed and be proactive in keeping Mecklenburg County safe and to maintain the level of trust our community deserves."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles issued a statement on social media noting that her office has not been updated by CBP about their plans in the city.

"We still don't know any details on where they may be operating and to what extent," she wrote.

"I understand this news will create uncertainty and anxiety for many people in our community," Lyles continued. "Everyone in our community deserves to feel secure and I am committed to doing all that I can to inform our community, help make sure everyone feels safe, and understands their rights."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement: "The CMPD has no authority to enforce federal immigration laws. Our department is responsible for enforcing federal and state criminal and local laws, while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is responsible for enforcing federal immigration laws."

The statement continues: "ICE personnel operate under a federal reporting structure and are directed by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. CMPD does not participate in ICE operations, nor are we involved in the planning of these federal activities."

The Department of Homeland Security declined to comment on the agency's current operations.