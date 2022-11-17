CBP Agents Shot, One Killed Near Puerto Rico

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was killed and two other agents wounded in a gunfight with two smugglers near Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to a CBP statement.

The firefight occurred 14 miles off Puerto Rico's west coast along the Mona Passage, which is known to be a significant drug smuggling site for cocaine from South America.

"On Nov. 17, at approximately 8 a.m., three CBP Marine interdiction agents were involved in an exchange of gunfire with two individuals on board a suspected smuggling vessel upon approach 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo Puerto Rico," CBP's statement read.

It continued, "The Marine Agents suffered various gunshot injuries as a result. The agents were airlifted by Coast Guard to the Puerto Rico Trauma Center and to a Mayaguez Hospital."

One of the smugglers was killed, while another was arrested. CBP said the FBI is investigating, and additional information is to come.

Later on Thursday, CBP announced another Marine interdiction crew intercepted a separate ship with two people carrying contraband and firearms. The two were found to be U.S. citizens and placed under arrest.

While testifying before a Senate committee on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said CBP Air and Marine Operations agent died and "several others were gravely wounded."