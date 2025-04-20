CBP: March SW Border Crossings 'Lowest In History'

U.S. Customs and Border Control has reported the number of border crossings between the U.S. and Mexico in March were the “lowest in history.”

The report highlighted, “U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border for the entire month of March 2025 were lower than the first two days of March 2024.”

The contrast in apprehensions from illegal border crossing attempts under the Trump administration compared to the previous year is startling. “March is the second consecutive month in which U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) averaged the lowest daily nationwide apprehensions in history at approximately 264 per day in March. This is 20% lower than the 330 daily nationwide average apprehensions in February and 94% lower than 4,488 per day average from March 2024.”

The headline of a Wall Street Journal report on Saturday makes the point, “Border Crossings Grind to Halt as Trump’s Tough Policies Take Hold.”

The Journal reported one man it interviewed had hoped to be approved for legal immigration but he felt that opportunity is at least for now, not an option. “The door is closed,” he said. The Venezuelan added, “There’s no more hope for entering legally as long as Donald Trump is there, and anyone telling you otherwise is lying.”

The Journal reported that many would-be immigrants who thought they might have been able to gain entry to the U.S. are now stuck in Mexico. Many are turning around to return to their home country.

The U.S. State Department carries information on its website about how people are able to legally cross U.S. borders and properly gain legal status to be in America, including “special immigrant categories.”