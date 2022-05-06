Man Who Dressed Up as Caveman in Capitol Breach Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

Aaron Mostofsky, the man who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed as a caveman and carrying a walking stick, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for offenses committed during the breach.

Mostofsky, 35, of New York, "used his weight and strength in the effort to break the police line" that was attempting to limit the crowd's access to the Capitol. He then "climbed exterior stairs to the Capitol's Upper West Terrace, heading to the Senate Wing Door," said the Department of Justice.

"Enroute, he picked up a U.S. Capitol Police bullet-proof vest and donned it."

Mostofsky, the son of a Brooklyn judge, told U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, a Barack Obama appointee, that he is ashamed of his actions.

"When it started getting chaotic to a point that I had never experienced, I started to make bad decisions," he said, describing it as similar to a "war" scene.

Boasberg said Mostofsky seemed to get wrapped up in a "fantasy" of a stolen election.

"You dressed up as a caveman and acted a role like a fantasy game," the judge said.

Prosecutors in a sentencing memo said Mostofsky "forcibly pushed against officers who were attempting to adjust barriers in the West Terrace area to keep rioters from entering the Capitol building."

Mostosfky must also serve 12 months of supervised release and perform 200 hours of community service. He will also pay $2,000 in restitution as part of his share of the $2.7 million in damages sustained to the Capitol.