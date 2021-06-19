×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Abortion | Joe Biden | Religion | catholic | eucharist | holy communion | mass

Biden Goes to Church Amid Bishops Challenge on Abortion

President Joe Biden speaks with a priest as he departs after Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church
President Joe Biden speaks with a priest as he departs after Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church on  Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware (Alex Brandon/AP)

Saturday, 19 June 2021 06:56 PM

President Joe Biden went to church Saturday in his hometown a day after U.S. Roman Catholic bishops issued a challenge to him over his support for abortion rights.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent time at St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Wilmington. They also visited the church graveyard where the president's first wife Neilia, son Beau and infant daughter Naomi are buried.

Biden, 78, is a devout Catholic who attends mass at least once a week, and he supports the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision affirming a woman's right to an abortion.

U.S. bishops agreed to draft a statement Friday on the meaning of holy communion which could potentially be used to deny that sacrament to the American leader.

The eucharist, also known as holy communion, is among the most sacred rituals in the Catholic Church and there have been calls from some conservative church leaders to deny the sacrament to politicians who support abortion rights.

Biden on Friday seemed to dismiss the possibility he could be denied communion.

"That's a private matter and I don't think that's going to happen," he told reporters.

It is up to each local bishop to decide who receives communion in their diocese.

In 2019, a priest at a Catholic church in South Carolina refused holy communion to Biden because of his stance on abortion.

The Catholic News Service reported in May the Vatican had warned U.S. bishops to proceed cautiously with policies designed "to address the situation of Catholics in public office who support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils."

© AFP 2021


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden went to church Saturday in his hometown a day after U.S. Roman Catholic bishops issued a challenge to him over his support for abortion rights.
catholic, eucharist, holy communion, mass
262
2021-56-19
Saturday, 19 June 2021 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved