CatholicVote Ad Campaign Urges Dodgers Boycott

CatholicVote, one of the nation's top Catholic advocacy groups, sent a letter to the Los Angeles Dodgers to express "disgust" at the baseball club's decision to reinvite an anti-Catholic drag queen group to its stadium and to announce the launch of a $1 million ad campaign calling for a boycott of the team.

The letter was sent via email and FedEx on Thursday to Dodgers Principal Owner Mark Walter and club President and CEO Stan Kasten, according to Fox News, which obtained a copy.

"I represent the nation's largest lay Catholic advocacy organization," CatholicVote President Brian Burch wrote. "We are supported by millions of devoted Catholics across America who believe that the time-honored values of life, family, and freedom — which the Dodgers used to celebrate — are demonstrably good for America, and worthy of respect, not ridicule.

"We wrote to you last week with a reasonable ask: Please do not honor this anti-Catholic hate group," Burch told the Dodgers' administrators. "There is no place for anti-Catholic bigotry, mocking of religious sisters, or celebrating a perverse activist group whose identity is marked by blasphemy and mockery of Catholics."

Burch then disputed Kasten's claim to the Los Angeles Times that the Dodgers were "listening to everyone" on the issue of inviting and honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic drag queen group.

"We naively assumed that would include Catholics," Burch wrote. "After we sent our initial letter — which was overnighted and signed for by one of your employees and also delivered via email to your marketing department — we were hoping we might be contacted to acknowledge our concerns.

"Based on reports, it does not appear that you made contact with any credible Catholic organization, religious leader, or advocacy group," he continued. "Why are the Dodgers only listening to one side?"

CatholicVote said its "$1 million multi-channel ad campaign" will begin next week and will encourage "all people of goodwill" to make their opposition to the Dodgers' "celebration of anti-Catholic bigotry and mockery" known.

In the letter, Burch appealed to the team's leadership again, requesting another opportunity to speak by phone or meet in person.

Earlier this month, the Dodgers announced they would be honoring the "queer and trans nuns" of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during a June 16 event but said last week that they would no longer be honoring the group after an uproar from religious groups ensued.

After LA Pride announced it would no longer be participating in Pride Night in solidarity with the drag queens, the Dodgers reversed course yet again and reinvited the group.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families," the organization said.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone weighted in on the controversy Tuesday afternoon, calling out the Dodgers' administration for ridiculing Catholic nuns.

"Our Catholic sisters devote themselves to serving others selflessly," Cordileone tweeted. "Decent people would not mock & blaspheme them. So we now know what gods the Dodger admin worships. Open desecration and anti-Catholicism is not disqualifying. Disappointing but not surprising. Gird your loins."