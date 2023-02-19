×
Catholic Bishop Shot Dead at LA Home

Catholic Bishop Shot Dead at LA Home
Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O'Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Sunday, 19 February 2023 10:06 AM EST

A Roman Catholic bishop in Southern California was found dead Saturday of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The newspaper reported that Bishop David O’Connell was found in Hacienda Heights around 1 p.m.

According to information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, homicide detectives responded to “a shooting death investigation.” A male adult victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a suspicious death. They have not released any further information on the suspect or suspects involved, according to the outlet.

“It’s very early in the investigation,” said LASD Homicide Bureau Detective Michael Modica. “We got a lot more steps we have to take to make more determination to what’s happening.”

The block in question is a residential street lined with one-story ranch-style homes.

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez confirmed the death, saying O’Connell, who served in the city for 45 years as a priest and later a bishop, “passed away unexpectedly.”

“It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness,” Gomez said in a statement, calling him “a good friend.”

“Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother,” he said. “He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.”

O’Connell had been a part of the LA Catholic community for 45 years when he first became a priest. Pope Francis appointed O’Connell Auxiliary Bishop in 2015.

Born in Ireland, O’Connell studied for the priesthood at All Hallows College in Dublin. He moved to California in 1979. After he was ordained, he was an associate pastor at several LA parishes.

O'Connell was heavily involved in aiding immigration in California. He was chairman of the Interdiocesan Southern California Immigration Task Force, which helps children and families who immigrated from Central America.

Hacienda Heights is an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

“I was very sad to learn of the passing of Bishop O’Connell,” Janice Hahn, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, said in a tweeted statement. “He was a longtime friend. I was fortunate to work with him during my time on the city council and again as Supervisor.

“I join with Archbishop Gomez and the people of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in mourning his loss.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
