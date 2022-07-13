Report: Cassidy Hutchinson Asked Trump Officials for Help After Committee Subpoena

The Jan. 6 committee's star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, went to former senior Trump officials for help after being subpoenaed by the committee, according to emails obtained by the Daily Caller.

Hutchinson reportedly sent an email to a former senior Trump official on Feb. 4, saying she was having trouble finding legal representation and asked the official to help put her in touch with lawyers or fundraising organizations that could help her.

She also said she was "in a bind financially" and "primarily seeking financial assistance," according to the emails.

"I was subpoenaed by the 1/6 Committee on November 9, 2020 [sic 2021], but was not formally served until Wednesday, January 26, 2021 [sic 2022]," Hutchinson reportedly wrote. "I've had difficulty securing a legal team, and was hoping you may be able to put me in contact with any fundraising organizations and/or attorneys that are involved in this process."

"My aunt and uncle applied to refinance their house to loosen up some money since I don't have much immediate family, but they weren't approved," the former Trump White House staffer said in a separate email.

Several senior Trump officials and someone with first-hand knowledge of the matter told the Caller that after Hutchinson was subpoenaed, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows would not answer her.

Those claims were confirmed when a Meadows spokesperson told the Caller that he did not communicate with Hutchinson to avoid the appearance of improperly influencing her testimony.

"Cassidy Hutchinson reached out to various people in Trump world asking for both financial assistance and help finding a lawyer," someone with first-hand knowledge told the Caller. "She told us she was in significant financial distress, had no family that could help, and couldn't even afford food. She also told us Mark Meadows wouldn't return her calls. To our knowledge, she spoke with multiple lawyers and chose Stefan Passantino to represent her."

The individual with first-hand knowledge also told the Caller that Trump officials were sympathetic to Hutchinson because she was young and unemployed.

At her request, this person said, Trump's PAC agreed to financially assist her and made suggestions about attorneys.

During her testimony for the Jan. 6 committee, Hutchinson shockingly claimed that former President Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel of the car he was traveling in, after learning that protesters were gathering at the Capitol building.

Sources close to the Secret Service have denied her allegations.

A former Trump adviser told the Caller that Hutchinson was "in horrible shape financially" and couldn't find a job. The person also said that the conversation Hutchinson claimed to have had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone never actually took place.

"She had no employment prospects because, you know, coming out of the Trump White House election wasn't exactly a great line on the resume," the adviser said. "And she was desperate."

"Every conversation that she described that she had with people, from McCarthy to Ratcliffe to Cipollone, never happened," the adviser added.

In a text message obtained by the Caller, Hutchinson also said the committee was "bs."