Casey DeSantis Addresses Cancer Battle In Her Husband's Gubernatorial Ad

A new DeSantis reelection campaign advertisement for Florida's gubernatorial battle features Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, putting a spotlight on her public battle with breast cancer.

In the ad, Florida's first lady discusses her husband in a personal way, offering insight into his relentless work ethic during his formative years, military commitment to the United States Navy and serving in the Iraq War, along with his devotion to family, especially during times of crisis.

"[Ron] was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand," says Casey in the "That Is Who Ron DeSantis Is" ad, made for TV and digital outlets.

It's been roughly a year since Casey announced her cancer diagnosis, which led to months of recovery; and then in March, the Florida first lady was deemed to be "cancer-free" by her husband.

"If you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn't," said Casey in the TV spot.

Ron, a Republican who will face Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in Florida's gubernatorial election (Nov. 8), recently reflected on his wife's cancer battle.

"We've talked amongst ourselves about, 'OK, she's a public figure, a lot of people care about her, and a lot of people have been praying for her,'" recalled Ron. "And that makes a huge difference to us, and we really appreciate it.

"At the same time, it's a medical issue for the family, which is generally a private thing. So we felt it was important to let people know that she was dealing with it at the outset.

"Occasionally, people will ask, and I’ll provide some updates," he added.

Ron has garnered recent praise for his handling of Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane at its peak, and a storm that put more than 2 million Floridians out of electrical power for some time.

"A lot of these people, some in the media, but a lot of these politicians who you know are trying to get some traction, they said, 'Oh, he's out vacationing' and all this stuff. It turns out we were down in Tampa doing this treatment, and it's not easy to go through for her, and it's certainly not fun to watch somebody have to go through that, to watch your spouse go through that," said Ron.

RealClear Politics, which monitors the various tracking polls connected to the Florida gubernatorial battle, has the incumbent DeSantis possessing a range of 4 to 11 percentage points, heading into the final weeks before Election Day.

Also, Newsmax recently chronicled how the Orlando Sentinel has his lead over Crist at 11 points.