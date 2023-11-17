×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: carter

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Enters Hospice Care at Home

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Enters Hospice Care at Home
Busts of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter are displayed at the Plains High School Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains, Georgia. (Getty Images)

Friday, 17 November 2023 03:34 PM EST

Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has entered hospice care at home, Carter Center said in a statement on Friday.

"She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support," the statement issued on behalf of their grandson, Jason Carter, said.

In May 2023, the Carter family had said the former first lady had dementia but was continuing to live happily at the couple's home in Plains, Georgia.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest-married presidential couple, having wed in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18.

After his solo term ended in 1981, he also has enjoyed more post-White House years than any president before him, and she has played an instrumental role during those years, including as part of the nonprofit Carter Center the couple established in 1982 and the Habitat for Humanity charity. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has entered hospice care at home, Carter Center said in a statement on Friday."She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask...
carter
166
2023-34-17
Friday, 17 November 2023 03:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved