Detroit to Strip Ben Carson's Name Off Local High School

Detroit public school officials voted to remove Ben Carson's name from a local high school.

The National Desk (TND) website reported the action came after 80% of 1,500 people polled said the favored the name change.

Officials decided to rename Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine in response to complaints about Carson's ties to the Trump administration, according to Chalkbeat Detroit. Carson had served as former President Donald Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Carson's education started in Detroit Public schools, according to TND.

"Cancel culture is alive and well. It's infiltrating," TND quoted Carson as saying. "Political correctness, wokeness, cancel culture, this is going to destroy us as a nation if we don't get a grip on it."

Carson's office says it won't challenge the name change.

George Upper, former editor of The Western Journal, blasted the name change in a column for the website.

"Note the full name of this school; it's not a magnate school for political studies or even the liberal arts," he said. "That makes a difference, or at least in theory it should.

"The school was named after Carson in the first place because of his contributions to science and medicine, not because he ran Housing and Urban Development under former President Donald Trump.

"But that, of course, is the unforgivable sin to the American left: Carson worked in the Trump administration, and Yale-education neurosurgeon's name is now anathema."