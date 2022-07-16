Poll: 22 Percent of Car Owners Have Considered Carpooling to Save Money on Gas

More than 1 in 5 car owners have considered carpooling to save money on gas as prices hover around $4.67 nationally, according to a survey recently conducted by Consumer Affairs.
Gas prices fell this week, according to new data from AAA, but are still $1.53 per gallon higher than they were at this point last year. Just last month gas prices reached an all-time high, surpassing $5 per gallon, the highest point since AAA began tracking prices in 2000.
Consumer Affairs asked 1,000 car owners what they were considering doing to lower car-related costs:
- 39.7% said find ways to lower car insurance
- 38.4% said do small maintenance themselves
- 31.2% said buy a car in cash instead of taking out a loan
- 30.6% said buy a fuel-efficient or electric car
- 21.7% said carpool instead of driving daily
- 21.3% said pay our car lease while 19.3% said swap car lease
- 20.5% said sell car
- 19% said skip unnecessary repairs
New cars have increased in price by 18% since November 2020, according to Cars.com, while used cars are up 45% from one year ago.
