Poll: 22 Percent of Car Owners Have Considered Carpooling to Save Money on Gas

More than 1 in 5 car owners have considered carpooling to save money on gas as prices hover around $4.67 nationally, according to a survey recently conducted by Consumer Affairs.

Gas prices fell this week, according to new data from AAA, but are still $1.53 per gallon higher than they were at this point last year. Just last month gas prices reached an all-time high, surpassing $5 per gallon, the highest point since AAA began tracking prices in 2000.

Consumer Affairs asked 1,000 car owners what they were considering doing to lower car-related costs:

39.7% said find ways to lower car insurance

38.4% said do small maintenance themselves

31.2% said buy a car in cash instead of taking out a loan

30.6% said buy a fuel-efficient or electric car

21.7% said carpool instead of driving daily

21.3% said pay our car lease while 19.3% said swap car lease

20.5% said sell car

19% said skip unnecessary repairs

New cars have increased in price by 18% since November 2020, according to Cars.com, while used cars are up 45% from one year ago.