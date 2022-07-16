×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cars | gas | prices

Poll: 22 Percent of Car Owners Have Considered Carpooling to Save Money on Gas

car drives over a diamond on the road.
Car drives in a carpool lane on highway 101 in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 16 July 2022 01:42 PM EDT

More than 1 in 5 car owners have considered carpooling to save money on gas as prices hover around $4.67 nationally, according to a survey recently conducted by Consumer Affairs.

Gas prices fell this week, according to new data from AAA, but are still $1.53 per gallon higher than they were at this point last year. Just last month gas prices reached an all-time high, surpassing $5 per gallon, the highest point since AAA began tracking prices in 2000.

Consumer Affairs asked 1,000 car owners what they were considering doing to lower car-related costs:

  • 39.7% said find ways to lower car insurance
  • 38.4% said do small maintenance themselves
  • 31.2% said buy a car in cash instead of taking out a loan
  • 30.6% said buy a fuel-efficient or electric car
  • 21.7% said carpool instead of driving daily
  • 21.3% said pay our car lease while 19.3% said swap car lease
  • 20.5% said sell car
  • 19% said skip unnecessary repairs

New cars have increased in price by 18% since November 2020, according to Cars.com, while used cars are up 45% from one year ago.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than 1 in 5 car owners have considered carpooling to save money on gas as prices hover around $4.67 nationally, according to a survey recently conducted by Consumer Affairs.
cars, gas, prices
183
2022-42-16
Saturday, 16 July 2022 01:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved