Carrie Severino to Newsmax: Dems' Targeting of Alito 'Ludicrous'

The Democrats' efforts to construe Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito as an unhinged radical for flying a Revolutionary War-era flag outside his vacation home and that the flag is somehow connected to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is "ludicrous," Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, told Newsmax on Friday.

"I think we all can see what's happening here," Severino told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Bob Brooks.

Alito has been criticized by Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media because a photo from 2023 captured the "Appeal to Heaven" or "Pine Tree" flag at his vacation house in New Jersey. The flag was originally used by a squadron of six frigates commissioned under George Washington's stewardship of the Continental Army in 1775, according to the USA Flag Co. The pine tree is the traditional symbol of New England.

But The New York Times reported Wednesday the same type of flag was used by some on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and is a symbol for a push for a more Christian-minded government.

"What's embarrassing for the entire news establishment is the fact that The New York Times puts these pieces out," Severino said. " 'Breaking news,' they have actually sent push alerts to people that, by the way, multiple years ago, you know, Samuel Alito's house flew this flag. Come on, folks."

She added: "They're trying to rewrite" history as if this flag "is somehow connected with Jan. 6. That's totally, you know, ludicrous."