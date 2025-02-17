WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Caroline Kennedy to Meet Trump About Kennedy Center

Monday, 17 February 2025 08:33 PM EST

Caroline Kennedy is expected to meet with President Donald Trump about his overhaul of the management at the Kennedy Center, named after her father and former President John F. Kennedy, DailyMail.com reported Monday.

Caroline Kennedy, ambassador to Australia under former President Joe Biden, is Emeritus Trustee of the Kennedy Center. She is the cousin of newly confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Caroline Kennedy's daughter Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is expected to accompany her to the meeting with Trump, according to the report. Rose is the eldest of three daughters to Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg.

Trump last week fired billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein as chair of the Kennedy Center, naming himself as Rubenstein's replacement. Trump fired the president of the D.C.-based center, Deborah Rutter, naming Ric Grenell as interim president. Rutter last month announced plans to step down later this year. Likewise, Rubenstein's retirement had been announced for last month, but the center said he would stay on until September 2026 after Trump won the election. Trump changed those plans.

In announcing the moves, Trump vowed to put an end to "drag shows or other anti-American propaganda" that were taking place at the Kennedy Center. The Kennedy Center in July hosted a pre-show titled "A Drag Salute to Divas" and a November "Drag Brunch."

In the wake of Trump's moves, Hollywood producer and director Shonda Rhimes stepped down as Kennedy Center treasurer and singer Ben Folds announced he was stepping down as artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra. Opera singer Renee Fleming announced her departure as artistic adviser.

In addition, Trump last week named White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and Usha Vance, wife of Vice President J.D. Vance, to the board, which now has 31 members. Biden appointees, including former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, were dismissed.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

