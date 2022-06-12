×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cardinal | pope | resign

Cardinal Denies Pope Resignation

Pope Francis seated
Pope Francis (AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 12 June 2022 08:32 PM

On Wednesday, Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga denied rumors that the pope may resign.

According to Religion News, Maradiaga, who advises the pope within the Council of Cardinals, suggested that rumors of Pope Francis' physical decline leading to a resignation were nothing more than "fake news" perpetrated by outlets primarily in the United States.

"He has never thought about [resigning]," Maradiaga told Spanish news outlet EFE.

Rumors of resignation began to swirl after the pope had one side of his colon removed at the Roman hospital Gemelli. Additionally, the pope also suffers from knee pain, which has forced him to use a wheelchair.

A number of doctors interviewed by multiple Italian media outlets have said the pope should undergo a relatively simple surgery to ease his knee pain, which has now worsened due to arthritis. But on May 23, Francis said, "I'd resign rather than undergo surgery."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
On Wednesday, Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga denied rumors that the pope may resign.
cardinal, pope, resign
148
2022-32-12
Sunday, 12 June 2022 08:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved