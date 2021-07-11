South African Catholic Cardinal Blasts BLM For Abortion Support

A Catholic cardinal in South Africa is lamenting that the Black Lives Matter movement supports abortion.

In a tweet, Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier, the archbishop of Durban, charged BLM has been “hijacked.”

“A brief study of the founding statement of ‘Black Lives Matter’ indicates the movement is being hijacked by the interests & parties committed to dismantling the very values, structure & institutions which have over the centuries undergird the best civilisations & cultures!,” he wrote last Monday.

“Another crucial test of the authenticity of the Black Lives Matter movement will be its stance vis a vis Planned Parenthood and the Abortion Industry!” Napier tweeted the following day.

“The same test applies when assessing the sincerity of those who voice thunderous condemnation against Domestic Violence, (erroneously called ‘Gender based Violence’) as opposed to the absolute silence concerning Violence inflicted upon Babies in their mother’s womb!” he added.

The Black Lives Matter movement was sparked in part by the 2014 police-involved choke-hold death of Eric Gardner in the New York borough of Staten Island, and grew in prominence after the 2020 Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Pro-abortion advocate Walter Hoye, citing 2013 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics estimated that Black women had more than 20 million abortions, Life News reported in 2016.

“Considering that the total current Black American population is about 42,000,000, the 20,350,000 Black American abortions are equal to 48.45% of the total Black American population. If not for abortion, the total Black American population would be approximately 62,350,000, or 48% greater than it is today,” he wrote at the time, Life News reported.

Napier has been a vocal critic of the abortion industry, calling it “the hate crime of our era” in 2019. He tweeted at the time. “Is there any good reason, other than political correctness, why abortion is not defined as & declared immoral & illegal, as THE hate crime of our era?” he wrote.

A 2018 report analyzed research using 2009 data, finding that induced abortion was responsible for 1.152 million deaths, making it the number one cause of death in the United States, Life News reported.