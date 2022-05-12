Crowd Stops Out-of-Control Car After Driver Suffers Convulsions

In Florida, a West Palm Beach woman who suffered a medical emergency while driving in Boynton Beach is thanking several good Samaritans for saving her life.

The incident took place earlier this month when Laurie Rabyor began to feel unwell while driving. A combination of high blood pressure pills and fasting before a medical procedure caused her to feel dizzy. As she drove to a gas station, she blacked out and began convulsing, she told CBS12.

"When I started to pull in is when I went out and started to convulse, and I hit the curb. I didn’t wake up until the next day," Rabyor said.

Video footage made available by CBS12 shows Rabyor's car slowly entering a busy intersection. One of her co-workers happened to be driving next to her and realized something was not right. In the footage she is seen running up to Rabyor's car and waving at other motorists.

Several other people then get out of their vehicles to help stop Rabyor's car. They are seen attempting to break through her window when one woman comes back with a dumbbell, which she hands to a man who smashes the window and opens the car door. They then wheel the vehicle to a nearby parking lot where a nurse provided Rabyor with medical attention until the fire department arrived.

"Thank you so much. I don’t know how to thank you," Rabyor said to her good Samaritans via CBS12. "I wish I was a millionaire, so I could buy y’all a boat."

She also joked about wanting to return the dumbbell because it was still in her car.

Although traumatic, Rabyor is now using her experience as a way of inspiring others to help one another.

"The comments I’m seeing, people are saying that I brought tears to their eyes," she added of the public's response. "I was so happy to see that the community can come together and people can come together again."