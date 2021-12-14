Biden White House to 'Commemorate' Jan. 6 Capitol Protest

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday the White House plans to commemorate the Jan. 6 protest and riot at the U.S. Capitol, but did not provide any details of what that might be.

"To the president, Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy," Psaki said during Tuesday's White House press briefing. "It was a day where our nation's Capitol was under attack, and I think there is no question you will see us commemorate that day."

It has been a year since several hundred supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 to try and interrupt a joint session of Congress that was officially certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Unarmed Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol Police that day and officer Brian Sicknick would suffer a stroke and die the next day.

Psaki's confirmation of a commemoration of the event comes the same day as Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for their roles in the breach of the Capitol, according to The Hill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., empaneled a select committee to investigate the events of that day, and that committee has subpoenaed several top aides to then-President Trump, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows, who planned on appearing before the committee and cooperating with its requests for information, decided to withdraw his cooperation when the committee wanted to go beyond what he said he was willing to testify about, in line with Trump's claims of executive privilege during that day.

The committee voted 9-0 Monday to recommend holding Meadows in contempt of Congress and referred the matter for a vote in the full House to send it to the Department of Justice for indictment and prosecution.

If convicted, Meadows could face up to a year in jail.

The committee claims Meadows encouraged members of Congress to object to the election results and he coordinated with groups that attended a rally in the city before going to the Capitol on that day, the Times report said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told the Times that Meadows, a former congressman, unwillingness to cooperate with the committee was "jarring."

"It's not hard to locate records of his time in the House and find a Mr. Meadows full of indignation because, at the time, a prior administration wasn't cooperating with a congressional investigation to his satisfaction," Thompson told the Times.