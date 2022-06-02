Jan. 6 Committee Sets Prime-Time Hearing Date for Findings

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol will go public with its findings in a prime-time hearing next week, the start of what lawmakers hope will be a high-profile airing of the causes and consequences of the domestic attack on the U.S. government.

Lawmakers plan to hold a series of hearings in June that they promise will lay out, step-by-step, how former President Donald Trump and his allies worked feverishly to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, alleging widespread voter fraud and by some allegations, triggering the attack.

The six hearings, set to begin June 9 and expected to last until late June, will be the first time the committee discloses "previously unseen material" about what it has discovered in the course of a sprawling 10-month investigation that has touched nearly every aspect of the insurrection.

The committee, which has called Jan. 6 "one of the darkest days of our democracy," was formed in the aftermath to "investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol."

Unlike any other congressional committee in recent times, the panel's work has been both highly anticipated by Democrats and routinely criticized by Trump and the former president's allies, including some Republicans in Congress, who complain it is partisan.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only brief snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings, to this report.