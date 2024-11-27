WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: capitol | musk | doge

Mike Johnson to Host Musk, Ramaswamy at US Capitol

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 06:38 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson will host Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 5 to discuss government reform with Republican congressional leaders.

"Looking forward to hosting @elonmusk and @VivekGRamaswamy next week on Capitol Hill to discuss major reform ideas to achieve regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions, and cost savings—& revive the principle of limited government," Johnson wrote in a post on X.

"@realdonadltrump has made this possible."

Ramaswamy and Musk were recently selected by President-elect Donald Trump to lead DOGE, a nongovernmental commission to dismantle government bureaucracy and cut costs.

Musk, the Tesla executive, and Ramaswamy, the former presidential candidate, have been meeting with staff and interviewing experts as they plan for massive federal cuts.

Many Republicans on Capitol Hill are excited about the venture, including Johnson.

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 06:38 PM
