Police Identify Man Who Drove Into Capitol Barricade, Shot Himself

Capitol Police identified the man who drove a car into the Capitol barricade on Sunday before shooting himself as Richard A. York III, 29, a resident of Delaware.

In a press release, Capitol Police state that at 4 a.m. on Sunday, York "drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street." York exited the vehicle as "it became engulfed in flames," and he "then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street" before shooting himself as officers approached. No other injuries were reported.

In an update released Sunday, law enforcement said, "It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex." The statement previously noted that "at this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons."

The incident came a few days after an Ohio man was shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement after attacking an FBI field office in Cincinnati.