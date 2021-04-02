Reports: Capitol Attack Suspect Identified Self as Farrakhan Follower

The suspect killed in Friday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol apparently was a follower of National of Islam and its leader Louis Farrakhan, multiple news outlets reported.

A police officer was killed, and another was left hospitalized, when 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana drove his car into a vehicle barrier at the Capitol shortly after 1 p.m. Green reportedly emerged from the vehicle with a knife and was shot by Capitol Police officers.

Fox News quoted unidentifed sources as saying law enforcement was at least initially treating the exchange as a ''lone wolf'' attack and said that Green identified himself on Facebook as a Nation of Islam follower who may have lost his job recently.

Fox additionally said it found a Facebook profile matching Green’s description but that later it had been taken down by the social media platform. The news outlet said it reviewed a number of posts and images before the page’s disappearance.

Facebook told Fox that it was working with law enforcement and removed the profile under the terms of its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy.

The profile included photos and videos of rallies of the Nation of Islam rallies, and Green identified himself on it as a "Follower of Farrakhan."

"My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst," Green wrote. "I consider him my spiritual father."

The New York Times quoted posts that indicated Green was unemployed and asked others to join him in studying the teachings of Farrakhan and former Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad.

''To be honest, these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,'' the Times quoted his post. ''I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed, after I left my job, partly due to afflictions.''

A call to the Nation of Islam's Chicago headquarters was answered with a recorded message asking to leave a message but then was terminated.