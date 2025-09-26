Watchdog: Soros Group Sent Millions to Extremist Orgs

A group tied to liberal billionaire donor George Soros has directed millions of dollars to domestic extremist groups and international terrorist organizations, according to a recent report.

The Sept. 17 report by the Capital Research Center, a conservative watchdog group, found that since 2016, the Open Society Foundations, run by Soros and his son Alexander Soros, has poured more than $80 million into groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence.

That includes at least $23 million to seven groups that engage in or materially assist violence, property destruction, economic sabotage, harassment, and other criminality on U.S. soil that meets the FBI's definition of domestic terrorism.

"The evidence is stark: Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in 'direct actions' that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism," the report said. "These groups include the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots. The Sunrise Movement endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments.

"At the same time, Open Society awarded $18 million to the Movement for Black Lives, a group that co-authored a radical guide that glorifies Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre and instructs activists in the use of false IDs, blockades, and economic disruption."

The report came amid a rise in left-wing violence, including the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk and multiple attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and facilities, such as a shooting at a Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday in which a detainee was killed and two others were injured.

President Donald Trump last month called for George Soros and the Open Society Foundations to face federal racketeering charges "because of their support of violent protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America."

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order declaring Antifa a "domestic terrorist organization" and vowed to investigate and prosecute those who financially support it.

A senior Justice Department official reportedly directed multiple U.S. attorneys' offices to draft plans for potential criminal investigations into the Open Society Foundations.

"We do not comment on potential litigation or investigations," a DOJ spokesperson said Friday in an email to Newsmax, adding that Attorney General Pam Bondi "is committed to the safety of every American. If organizations threaten the safety of Americans and violate U.S. law, we will pursue every lawful avenue — investigations and prosecutions to hold them accountable. Terror has no place here."

The Open Society Foundations said in a statement Thursday that it "unequivocally" condemns terrorism and does not "fund terrorism."

"These accusations are politically motivated attacks on civil society, meant to silence speech the [Trump] administration disagrees with and undermine the First Amendment right to free speech," the group said. "When power is abused to take away the rights of some people, it puts the rights of all people at risk.

"Our work in the United States is dedicated to strengthening democracy and upholding constitutional freedoms. We stand by the work we do to improve lives in the United States and across the world."

The report said the Sunrise Movement received at least $2 million from Open Society, alleging it has "endorsed and solicited financial support" for Antifa-associated groups such as the Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest coalition. The coalition has been tied to arson and violence against law enforcement and utility workers, including an attack on the construction of a police training center in Georgia by throwing Molotov cocktails, bricks, and rocks, as well as setting construction equipment on fire.

The Sunrise Movement urged supporters to donate to the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which supports protesters in various capacities, including legal defense and physical supplies, according to the report.

The report stated that since 2020, Open Society gave $400,000 to the Center for Third World Organizing/Ruckus Society/BlackOUT Collective.

"The Center says it 'trained thousands, supported over 100 organizations' in 2020-2021 and took part in 'uprisings' by teaching 'new tactics for actions during lockdown,'" the report stated. "The Center offers training for 'direct actions,' a term that is used to refer to confrontational and usually violent and destructive protests.

"The Center has unified three extremist groups into its 'hub,' including at least two that promote criminality: The anarchism-associated Ruckus Society, a militant 'direct action' group that boasts of its assistance to rioters, like those in Minnesota in 2020."

The report claimed that the BlackOUT Collective produced a pro-Hamas guide that glorified the terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.