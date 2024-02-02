Violent Cape Town Tourist Attack Blamed on Google Maps

A lawsuit filed against Google alleges that the tech giant neglected warnings from U.S. and South African authorities about the perilous routes suggested by Google Maps, resulting in a brutal attack on a California couple in Cape Town.

Last October, Jason and Katharine Zoladz, residents of Los Angeles, relied on Google Maps for navigation from their coastal Cape Town Airbnb to the airport, intending to embark on a trip to a Kalahari Desert wildlife preserve. However, the lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court claims that the tech giant directed them through the Nyanga neighborhood, long known for violent attacks on tourists, The Mercury News reported.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, owns Google Maps. Alphabet Inc. is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mountain View, California. It was founded in 2015.

Despite the area's reputation for armed criminals targeting rental cars, the lawsuit contends that Google Maps guided the Zoladzs onto New Eisleben Road, intersecting with the treacherous "Hell Run" section, infamous for assaults on tourists in rental cars. The lawsuit asserts that the congestion on New Eisleben made it difficult for victims to escape, and the attackers were aware that Google Maps routinely directed unsuspecting tourists along that route.

The situation took a harrowing turn just before 9 a.m. when the Zoladzs stopped at a red light. Armed men surrounded their car, throwing a paving brick through the driver's side window and subjecting Jason to severe injuries, including a broken jaw. The assailants then forcibly removed the couple from the car, fired gunshots, and fled after stealing cash, credit cards, and cell phones.

Jason Zoladz underwent a three-hour reconstructive surgery, resulting in four metal plates in his jaw. Katharine Zoladz, who said she was emotionally scarred by the incident, revealed that a U.S. consular official indicated that other Americans had previously been attacked along the same route. The lawsuit claims that U.S. and South African officials had engaged in discussions with Google Maps, urging them to alter the route due to safety concerns.

The legal filing contends that, despite these warnings, Google only discontinued directing users through the area three weeks after the Zoladz's traumatic experience. The couple, seeking unspecified damages, maintains that the belated action came too late for them.

In response to the lawsuit, Google spokesman José Castañeda stated on Wednesday that the company is reviewing the allegations. Castañeda emphasized, "We take driver safety very seriously," and highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance routing algorithms by considering factors such as "road size, directness, and estimated travel time."