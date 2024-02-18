Reagan's Daughter Backs Cognitive Tests for Presidential Candidates

The United States "probably" should have cognitive tests for presidential candidates, Patti Davis told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Davis, who is the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, said "it would probably be a good idea" due to "what we know about what age can do."

"It doesn't always do that, but it would probably be a good idea.

"[M]y father was 77 when he left office after two terms. It seems so young now, doesn't it?"

Former President Donald Trump, now 77, was sworn in at 70 years old in 2016, breaking Reagan's record for the oldest president to be sworn into office until 2020, when President Joe Biden shattered the record at age 78.

Davis referred to Reagan's role in ending the Cold War, telling "Meet the Press" that "was not someone who was, you know, fractured in age."

She added, "I probably thought he was old because he was my father, and we think that about our parents — but, you know, not in the way that we're talking about now."

Reagan developed Alzheimer's disease in 1994. There was some speculation that his symptoms started while he was president, but his doctors and spokespeople have denied that, The Hill reported.

In recent years, however, it has been revealed that White House staff raised concerns about Reagan's attentiveness and behavior. Some aides even discussed invoking the 25th Amendment, according to the History Channel. But that suggestion reportedly was dismissed quickly by the chief of staff.