×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cancer | treatments | drugs | shortage

Survey: Still Widespread Shortage of Some Cancer Drugs

By    |   Friday, 06 October 2023 05:39 PM EDT

There are still widespread shortages of critical chemotherapy drugs, although the situation is improving slightly, according to data released Thursday by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

Among 29 cancer centers across the U.S., 72% reported a shortage of the chemotherapy medication carboplatin, while 59% reported a shortage of the drug cisplatin.

Overall, 86% of the cancer centers surveyed reported a shortage of at least one type of anti-cancer drug.

When surveyed earlier this summer, 93% of cancer centers said they were experiencing a shortage of carboplatin and 70% were experiencing a shortage of cisplatin.

"The cancer drug shortage has been ongoing for months, which is unacceptable for anyone impacted by cancer today," Alyssa Schatz, senior director of policy and advocacy for NCCN, said in a statement.

"These new survey results remind us that we are still in an ongoing crisis and must respond with appropriate urgency."

Carboplatin and cisplatin are prescribed to treat multiple cancer types, including lung, breast, prostate, and gynecologic cancers, as well as many lymphomas and leukemias.

Oncologist Robert Carlson, NCCN's chief executive officer, told Stat News it will likely take federal action to change the situation.

"I think it's going to take federal action, pretty impressive, dramatic federal action," Carlson said. "It's going to require redoing some of the legislation about the pharmaceutical supply chain."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
There are still widespread shortages of critical chemotherapy drugs, although the situation is improving slightly, according to data released Thursday by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
cancer, treatments, drugs, shortage
219
2023-39-06
Friday, 06 October 2023 05:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved