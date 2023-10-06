Survey: Still Widespread Shortage of Some Cancer Drugs

There are still widespread shortages of critical chemotherapy drugs, although the situation is improving slightly, according to data released Thursday by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

Among 29 cancer centers across the U.S., 72% reported a shortage of the chemotherapy medication carboplatin, while 59% reported a shortage of the drug cisplatin.

Overall, 86% of the cancer centers surveyed reported a shortage of at least one type of anti-cancer drug.

When surveyed earlier this summer, 93% of cancer centers said they were experiencing a shortage of carboplatin and 70% were experiencing a shortage of cisplatin.

"The cancer drug shortage has been ongoing for months, which is unacceptable for anyone impacted by cancer today," Alyssa Schatz, senior director of policy and advocacy for NCCN, said in a statement.

"These new survey results remind us that we are still in an ongoing crisis and must respond with appropriate urgency."

Carboplatin and cisplatin are prescribed to treat multiple cancer types, including lung, breast, prostate, and gynecologic cancers, as well as many lymphomas and leukemias.

Oncologist Robert Carlson, NCCN's chief executive officer, told Stat News it will likely take federal action to change the situation.

"I think it's going to take federal action, pretty impressive, dramatic federal action," Carlson said. "It's going to require redoing some of the legislation about the pharmaceutical supply chain."