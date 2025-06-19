WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cancer | patient | iran | missile | strike | ukrainian family | dead

7-Year-Old Cancer Patient Among Those Killed in Iranian Strike

By    |   Thursday, 19 June 2025 08:12 PM EDT

Five members of a Ukrainian family lost their lives in an Iranian missile strike on the Israeli coastal city of Bat Yam, just three days after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" targeting the Iranian regime's nuclear weapon's program.

Among the victims of the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam was 7-year-old Nastya Burik, who had come to Israel in December 2022 to undergo life-saving cancer treatment. She was accompanied by her mother, Maria Pashkurova (30), and her grandmother, Lena (60), as well as two young cousins – Konstantin Totvich (9) and Ilya Pashkurov (13) who were enrolled in local school in Bat Yam. According to Ynet News, all five were killed in the attack.

Nastya's father, Artem, was unable to travel due to wartime restrictions in Ukraine that prevent men under 60 from leaving the country and continued to raise funds for his daughter's treatment. Lena's husband also remained behind.

The Israeli government and the Ukrainian Embassy are coordinating efforts to repatriate the bodies to Ukraine. However, the ongoing conflict with Iran and the closure of Israeli airspace have made it challenging to establish a clear plan of action.

The Ukrainian Embassy released this statement: "On June 14, five Ukrainian citizens, including three minors, were killed in a massive Iranian missile strike on Israel, when a missile hit a residential building in Bat Yam. Ukrainian diplomats and consular staff are in close contact with the Israel Police and other services to identify and arrange the repatriation of the victims' bodies."

An additional four victims lost their lives in the Bat Yam strike: Michael (Miki) Nahum, 61; Meir (Miro) Vaknin, 53; Bella Ashkenazi, 90; and Efrat Saranga, 44. More than 100 people were injured.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Five members of a Ukrainian family lost their lives in an Iranian missile strike on the Israeli coastal city of Bat Yam, just three days after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" targeting the Iranian regime's nuclear weapon's program.
cancer, patient, iran, missile, strike, ukrainian family, dead, israel, nuclear
290
2025-12-19
Thursday, 19 June 2025 08:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved