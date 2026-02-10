States Court Canadians as Tourism Slips Amid Trump Feud

Several U.S. states are ramping up efforts to lure Canadian visitors back after a sharp decline in tourism linked to strained political relations between the two countries.

The bad blood includes disputes over tariffs and inflammatory comments made by President Donald Trump, Axios reported Tuesday.

Tourism officials say Canadian travel to the United States has fallen steadily since spring 2025, with some estimates showing visits down between 20% and 30% compared with previous years.

The drop has hit border communities especially hard, where businesses have long relied on Canadian shoppers and vacationers.

States including New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Iowa have reported noticeable declines in Canadian tourism, with New Hampshire alone seeing a drop approaching 30% by late 2025.

Retailers, hotels, and restaurants in those areas say the downturn has cut into seasonal revenue and weakened regional travel demand.

Larger tourism markets such as California and Florida have also felt the impact. California has seen Canadian tourism fall by about 20%, while Florida has reported double-digit declines as fewer Canadian snowbirds head south to spend the winter in the Sunshine State.

In response, state tourism agencies are launching targeted campaigns aimed at rebuilding Canadian travel interest.

Florida has introduced its own marketing push and incentives to lure Canadian visitors back, while California is promoting hospitality packages and boosting advertising in Canadian markets.

The push comes as Trump has also been locked in a public dispute involving the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the major U.S.-Canada crossing under construction between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, that is expected to ease congestion at the Ambassador Bridge and strengthen cross-border trade routes.

Trump has criticized aspects of the project and its funding arrangements, fueling fresh tensions with Canadian officials at a time when relations have already been strained by tariff threats and sharp political rhetoric.

The bridge, seen as a symbol of economic cooperation between the two countries, has become another flash point in the broader dispute.

Tourism officials say the trend underscores how political disputes can ripple into local economies, particularly in states that rely heavily on cross-border travel and international visitors.