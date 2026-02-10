WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: canadian tourism | border states | donald trump | canada

States Court Canadians as Tourism Slips Amid Trump Feud

By    |   Tuesday, 10 February 2026 04:02 PM EST

Several U.S. states are ramping up efforts to lure Canadian visitors back after a sharp decline in tourism linked to strained political relations between the two countries.

The bad blood includes disputes over tariffs and inflammatory comments made by President Donald Trump, Axios reported Tuesday.

Tourism officials say Canadian travel to the United States has fallen steadily since spring 2025, with some estimates showing visits down between 20% and 30% compared with previous years.

The drop has hit border communities especially hard, where businesses have long relied on Canadian shoppers and vacationers.

States including New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Iowa have reported noticeable declines in Canadian tourism, with New Hampshire alone seeing a drop approaching 30% by late 2025.

Retailers, hotels, and restaurants in those areas say the downturn has cut into seasonal revenue and weakened regional travel demand.

Larger tourism markets such as California and Florida have also felt the impact. California has seen Canadian tourism fall by about 20%, while Florida has reported double-digit declines as fewer Canadian snowbirds head south to spend the winter in the Sunshine State.

In response, state tourism agencies are launching targeted campaigns aimed at rebuilding Canadian travel interest.

Florida has introduced its own marketing push and incentives to lure Canadian visitors back, while California is promoting hospitality packages and boosting advertising in Canadian markets.

The push comes as Trump has also been locked in a public dispute involving the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the major U.S.-Canada crossing under construction between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, that is expected to ease congestion at the Ambassador Bridge and strengthen cross-border trade routes.

Trump has criticized aspects of the project and its funding arrangements, fueling fresh tensions with Canadian officials at a time when relations have already been strained by tariff threats and sharp political rhetoric.

The bridge, seen as a symbol of economic cooperation between the two countries, has become another flash point in the broader dispute.

Tourism officials say the trend underscores how political disputes can ripple into local economies, particularly in states that rely heavily on cross-border travel and international visitors.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Several U.S. states are ramping up efforts to lure Canadian visitors back after a sharp decline in tourism linked to strained political relations between the two countries, including disputes over tariffs and inflammatory comments made by President Donald Trump, Axios reports.
canadian tourism, border states, donald trump, canada
348
2026-02-10
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved