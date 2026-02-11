Six Republicans Break With Trump on Canada Tariffs

The six Republicans voting in favor of repeal were Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Kevin Kiley of California, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Dan Newhouse of Washington.

The measure targets Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on Canadian imports, a move the president has defended as necessary leverage in trade and border-related disputes.

Critics, however, argue that the tariffs function as a tax on American consumers, raise prices, disrupt supply chains, and strain relations with one of the United States' largest trading partners.

Several of the Republican defectors have publicly raised concerns about tariff policy and congressional authority over trade.

Bacon has repeatedly argued that tariffs ultimately burden American families.

"Tariffs are a tax on American consumers," he wrote on social media before the vote, adding that such major economic decisions "should occur in the House."

Massie, a frequent critic of expansive executive power, has long maintained that Congress, not the president, holds constitutional authority over tariffs and trade decisions.

Newhouse, who represents a major agricultural district, has previously warned that trade disputes and retaliatory tariffs can significantly harm American farmers.

The vote underscores recent Republican Party infighting as Trump continues to push an aggressive trade agenda.

The president has made clear he expects party unity, warning that Republicans who oppose him could face political consequences.

Trump has previously pledged to support primary challengers of GOP lawmakers who break with him on key issues, including trade.

While the House vote marks a symbolic rebuke, the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate and would likely face a presidential veto if it reaches Trump's desk.

Overriding such a veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

The episode reflects a broader debate in the GOP over economic nationalism, free trade principles, and the scope of presidential power, tensions that could intensify as the next election cycle approaches.