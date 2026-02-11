WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: canadian tariffs | donald trump | thomas massie | don bacon | kevin kiley

Six Republicans Break With Trump on Canada Tariffs

By    |   Wednesday, 11 February 2026 08:22 PM EST

Six House Republicans broke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, voting with Democrats to pass legislation repealing the president's tariffs on Canada.
In a 219-111 vote, the issue highlighted growing GOP divisions over trade policy and executive authority.

The six Republicans voting in favor of repeal were Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Kevin Kiley of California, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Dan Newhouse of Washington.

The measure targets Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on Canadian imports, a move the president has defended as necessary leverage in trade and border-related disputes.

Critics, however, argue that the tariffs function as a tax on American consumers, raise prices, disrupt supply chains, and strain relations with one of the United States' largest trading partners.

Several of the Republican defectors have publicly raised concerns about tariff policy and congressional authority over trade.

Bacon has repeatedly argued that tariffs ultimately burden American families.

"Tariffs are a tax on American consumers," he wrote on social media before the vote, adding that such major economic decisions "should occur in the House."

Massie, a frequent critic of expansive executive power, has long maintained that Congress, not the president, holds constitutional authority over tariffs and trade decisions.

Newhouse, who represents a major agricultural district, has previously warned that trade disputes and retaliatory tariffs can significantly harm American farmers.

The vote underscores recent Republican Party infighting as Trump continues to push an aggressive trade agenda.

The president has made clear he expects party unity, warning that Republicans who oppose him could face political consequences.

Trump has previously pledged to support primary challengers of GOP lawmakers who break with him on key issues, including trade.

While the House vote marks a symbolic rebuke, the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate and would likely face a presidential veto if it reaches Trump's desk.

Overriding such a veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

The episode reflects a broader debate in the GOP over economic nationalism, free trade principles, and the scope of presidential power, tensions that could intensify as the next election cycle approaches.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Six House Republicans broke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, voting with Democrats to pass legislation repealing the president's tariffs on Canada in a 219-111 vote, highlighting growing GOP divisions over trade policy and executive authority.
canadian tariffs, donald trump, thomas massie, don bacon, kevin kiley
356
2026-22-11
Wednesday, 11 February 2026 08:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved