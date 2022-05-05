Canada Could Become Alternative Abortions Home, But Long Lines Await

The Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government wants its country to be a destination point for American women seeking abortions, should the Supreme Court formally decide to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973 and effectively make abortion illegal in the United States.

But fair warning for Americans crossing the northern border: It may take awhile to complete the procedure.

In a Politico piece from Thursday, Marco Mendicino, Canada's public safety minister, said the Canada Border Services Agency would be ready to accommodate "women who may not be able to access health care including access to abortion are able to come to Canada."

Politico on Monday published an initial majority draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, which could potentially lead to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Time will tell if or when Roe v. Wade enters the Supreme Court docket. Canadian officials are already bracing for the impact of a reversal determination.

For years, Canada has been an alternative for Americans seeking certain medical procedures. However, becoming the new home for abortions would be new.

"If an American wanted a medical procedure, they could get one, they would just have to pay for it out of pocket," Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould said. "There's no reason why we would turn anyone away to receive that procedure here."

That statement represents the best-case-scenario side of making a trip to Canada for an abortion. However, it doesn't address the proverbial red tape that accompanies such a procedure.

Citing the Politico report, American travelers would likely be subject to long waiting lines, since the Canadian health care system is already stretched.

"They're going to be in for a little bit of a rude awakening in terms of the lack of access in this country," Mohini Datta-Ray, executive director of Planned Parenthood Toronto, told Politico when speculating on an American influx.

"I think Canada is often seen as a utopia in the U.S."

In Canada, foreign visitors are free to benefit from services provided by Canada's public health care system, presuming the procedures are paid for out-of-pocket, or handled via insurance.

More than 20 American states offer only restricted access to abortions, including the border states of Idaho, Michigan and North Dakota.

If a national ban on abortions becomes this country's rule of law, Canada might incur a major influx of American women coming north.

Datta-Ray said medical abortions cost between $875-$971 Canadian (or roughly $100 less USD) at the Toronto-area clinics, while surgical abortions can cost up to $2,400 (Canadian).

Meghan Doherty, director of global policy and advocacy for Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, said services offered in Canada are not designed to handle a large number of patients from outside the country.

"But there will be a lot of people who will be working day and night to provide care that is needed," Doherty said.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information reports that more than 74,000 abortion procedures were performed in Canada in 2020.