Comic's Pornhub Ban Joke Sparks 'Nuclear' Option Talk

A Canadian comedian's joke about blocking U.S. access to Pornhub as a retaliatory measure in the ongoing trade dispute has sparked debate, with some calling it Canada's "nuclear weapon" in jest, the New York Post reported.

A viral joke about banning American access to Canadian-owned Pornhub has emerged as an unconventional take on the ongoing trade war between the United States and Canada. The idea, introduced by Toronto-based comedian Matthew Puzhitsky, has gained traction online, with some supporters calling it a "peaceful yet powerful" form of retaliation.

"If Canada could ban Pornhub in the states, we [would] win the trade war. That's it. There is no trade war," Puzhitsky told The Post. His Instagram video promoting the idea has since gone viral, fueling conversations on both sides of the border about the potential impact of such a move.

A petition calling on Canadian authorities to enforce the ban has been launched but has yet to gain significant support. Toronto resident Marc Olimpo believes the initiative could gain momentum as frustration over the trade dispute grows.

"That's all anyone is talking about," Olimpo said.

Pornhub, the Montreal-based adult content platform owned by Aylo, is the most visited adult website in the United States, attracting more than 3 million views per month. The prospect of losing access to the site has unsettled some Americans.

"If they take away my access to Pornhub, I'm moving out of the U.S.," a Manhattan resident jokingly told The Post.

Others expressed disbelief that Canadians would resort to such measures. "Canadians wouldn't do that to us… would they?" one user asked. "I thought they were supposed to be nice."

Despite the humorous nature of the proposal, some argue that the move might be premature, as trade negotiations between the two countries remain ongoing.

"Let's not be hasty, Canada!" one American user warned.

However, the joke proposal would have little impact, as Pornhub has already been blocked in several U.S. states due to age-verification laws requiring users to submit identification before accessing explicit content, Mashable reported.

The site voluntarily withdrew its services in response to these regulations, which have been enacted in states such as Florida and South Carolina. Tennessee's law was initially delayed but has since been enforced following a court ruling.

Although the petition has not gained significant traction, the discussion highlights the

growing tensions in U.S.-Canada trade relations. While there is no indication that Canadian officials would seriously consider restricting access to the platform, the debate has undoubtedly captured public attention.