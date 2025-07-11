WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: canada | retaliatory tariffs delay | mark carney | donald trump | us

Canada Postpones Retaliatory Tariff Increase on US

Friday, 11 July 2025 08:28 PM EDT

Canada hit the pause button on a plan to slap the United States with retaliatory tariffs later this month, a delay to match President Donald Trump's move to extend the negotiating deadline to Aug. 1, Politico reported Friday.

Canada was set to double its tariff on metals to 50% on July 21 after Trump's letter on Thursday saying he would impose a blanket 35% tariff on imports from Canada. Trump set the date for Aug. 1, and Canada responded in kind, according to the report.

Canada's 25% countertariff on American steel and aluminum will remain in place during the extended negotiations, according to the report.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is on vacation, but he posted on X that he would meet with his Cabinet on Tuesday and then meet with the nation's premiers on July 22.

"Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1," Carney said in the post.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, for one, pushed for Carney to match the tariffs last month when Trump raised the duties to 50% on steel and aluminum.

"In the face of President Trump's latest threat, we need to come together. We need a plan on how Canada will respond and how we'll protect our workers, businesses and communities," Ford said in a post on X.

