WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: canada | media | open ai | lawsuit

Canadian Media Takes Legal Action Against OpenAI

Friday, 29 November 2024 12:18 PM EST

Five major Canadian news media companies on Friday filed a legal action against ChatGPT owner OpenAI, accusing it of regularly breaching copyright and online terms of use.

The move is the latest in a series of challenges for OpenAi, which has Microsoft as its major backer.

In a statement, Torstar, Postmedia, The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press, and CBC/Radio-Canada said OpenAI was scraping large swaths of content from media to help develop its products without getting permission or compensating content owners.

"Journalism is in the public interest. OpenAI using other companies' journalism for their own commercial gain is not. It's illegal," it said.

Earlier this month billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk expanded a lawsuit against OpenAI. He said Microsoft and OpenAI illegally sought to monopolize the market for generative artificial intelligence and sideline competitors.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Five major Canadian news media companies on Friday filed a legal action against ChatGPT owner OpenAI, accusing it of regularly breaching copyright and online terms of use. The move is the latest in a series of challenges for OpenAi, which has Microsoft as its major backer.In...
canada, media, open ai, lawsuit
134
2024-18-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved