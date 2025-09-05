Canadian PM Launches 'Buy Canada' Initiative in Response to Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday launched a "Buy Canada" initiative in response to steep tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by the Trump administration, the Financial Times reports.

"We will build more with Canadian steel, Canadian lumber, Canadian technology, [and] Canadian workers," Carney said while visiting a Toronto-area aerospace manufacturer.

As part of the strategy, the Canadian government has created a $3.6 billion strategic response fund to support sectors hit by the tariffs, such as steel, lumber, agriculture, aluminum, automobiles, and seafood.

President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on foreign vehicles and a blanket 35% tariff rate on Canadian goods.

Carney said the moves are not a transition but rather a "rupture."

"Our relationship with the United States, so essential for so many industries, was once one of our greatest strengths, and in many cases, in certain sectors, has become a vulnerability," he said.

Carney said the new policy will compel Canada to prioritize domestic suppliers for taxpayer-funded projects, replacing what he called "outdated" rules. When Canadian sourcing isn't possible, the government will push foreign vendors to incorporate Canadian content into their products.