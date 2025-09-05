WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: canada | mark carney | donald trump | tariffs

Canadian PM Launches 'Buy Canada' Initiative in Response to Tariffs

By    |   Friday, 05 September 2025 04:36 PM EDT

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday launched a "Buy Canada" initiative in response to steep tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by the Trump administration, the Financial Times reports.  

"We will build more with Canadian steel, Canadian lumber, Canadian technology, [and] Canadian workers," Carney said while visiting a Toronto-area aerospace manufacturer.

As part of the strategy, the Canadian government has created a $3.6 billion strategic response fund to support sectors hit by the tariffs, such as steel, lumber, agriculture, aluminum, automobiles, and seafood.

President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on foreign vehicles and a blanket 35% tariff rate on Canadian goods.

Carney said the moves are not a transition but rather a "rupture."

"Our relationship with the United States, so essential for so many industries, was once one of our greatest strengths, and in many cases, in certain sectors, has become a vulnerability," he said.

Carney said the new policy will compel Canada to prioritize domestic suppliers for taxpayer-funded projects, replacing what he called "outdated" rules. When Canadian sourcing isn't possible, the government will push foreign vendors to incorporate Canadian content into their products.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday launched a "Buy Canada" initiative in response to steep tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by the Trump administration, the Financial Times reports.
canada, mark carney, donald trump, tariffs
186
2025-36-05
Friday, 05 September 2025 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved