Canada Plants Flag, Opens Consulate in Greenland

Canada formally opened a new consulate Friday in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk, raising its flag as Ottawa moves to signal solidarity with the Danish territory while carefully navigating relations with Washington amid President Donald Trump’s continued interest in the island, Politico reported.

Canadian officials insist the move was not prompted by Trump. Plans for the consulate were announced in late 2024 as part of Canada’s long-term Arctic strategy aimed at boosting cooperation and security in the region.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the decision reflects years of planning.

"I am underscoring that opening this consulate has been part of our intentions in our Arctic foreign policy for some time," Anand told Politico after arriving in Nuuk, a remote capital with fewer than 20,000 residents.

Still, Trump’s comments about acquiring Greenland have given added meaning to the timing. Canada and France both held flag-raising ceremonies this week, moves widely seen as efforts to reassure Greenlanders without provoking the United States.

Anand emphasized Canada’s desire to maintain strong ties with Washington, especially ahead of future trade negotiations.

"Look, the United States is our closest trading partner, and we have a long economic and security and defense history with them, and we want to continue to build those ties, especially get back to the table for review of the USMCA in 2026," she said.

Friday’s ceremony carried notable symbolism. Canada’s governor general, Mary Simon — the representative of King Charles III — attended, along with the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Jean Goodwill, which anchored in Nuuk’s harbor, the report said.

Anand said the move was also meant to calm local concerns.

"It also is a show of support for Greenlanders during a time in their long history, where they are feeling a sense of anxiety and concern," she said.

Canada’s new Arctic ambassador, Virginia Mearns, will work alongside France’s newly appointed consul general, Jean-No l Poirier, who assumed his post Friday following a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron previously voiced Europe’s "solidarity" with Greenland and criticized Trump’s ambitions.

Anand said Greenlanders expressed deep concern about the future during her meetings, pointing to Russia’s growing Arctic presence and climate change.

"The Russian infrastructure has been moving further and further north towards the Arctic Circle. What that means is we have to adopt a cooperative approach to Arctic defense and security," she said.

Greenland’s expanding diplomatic ties reflect its growing autonomy under a 2009 self-government law and long-standing aspirations for independence from Denmark.

The United States reopened its consulate in Nuuk in 2020, while Iceland and the European Union have also established permanent missions.