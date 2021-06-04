×
Opposition Pushes Trudeau to Demand Relocating Olympics From China at G-7

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Friday, 04 June 2021 07:09 PM

Canada’s conservative opposition party wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stand up to China at the upcoming G-7 summit in the United Kingdom, including the removal of the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing, The Epoch Times reported Friday.

In a letter to Trudeau, Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole called on Trudeau to take several steps to what they see as a threat from China.

“As the Prime Minister, I also implore you to also use your voice on the world stage to call for the relocation of the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing,” the letter said. “Canada should not be sending its athletes to compete there while a genocide is being committed against Uyghurs, and two Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, remained detained.”

O’Toole also criticized the Trudeau government for its reliance on China during the pandemic, which the letter said caused a lack of vaccines in the early part of the year and allowed the country to “fall behind” other G-7 nations in its recovery.

According to an NPR report in April, Canada had fully vaccinated only about 2% of its population of more than 38 million residents.

Andre Picard, a columnist for The Globe and Mail, told NPR that the reason for the lag was that Canada does not manufacture much medication in the country.

“We don't have any domestic production. And then we have a very decentralized health system, which means that the different rules in different parts of the country are very confusing for the public,” Picard told NPR. “So, a whole series of factors have made this kind of a mess.”

O’Toole’s letter also takes Trudeau’s government to task for possible national security breaches dealing with the firing of two scientists at Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory for possibly collaborating with the Chinese military.

 According to a story in Friday’s Globe and Mail, the location of the two scientists is a mystery.

The news outlet reported that the couple, Xiangguo Qiu, who was the head of a “key” program at the lab, and her husband, Keding Cheng, no longer live in Winnipeg, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police would not tell the Globe and Mail if they knew the couple’s location.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be providing any additional information,” Cpl. Julie Courchaine from the RCMP’s Manitoba division said in an e-mail to the Globe.

According to the news outlet, the couple were removed from the lab in July 2019 and fired from their positions in January for “policy breach” and an “administrative matter,” according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service reportedly asked to remove their security clearances due to concerns regarding work they were doing with the Wuhan lab in China, which could possibly be the source of the COVID-19 virus.

According to The Global and Mail, the pair and “an unknown number” of Qiu’s students from China were escorted out of the Winnipeg lab on July 5, 2019.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Canada's conservative opposition party wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stand up to China at the upcoming G-7 summit in the United Kingdom, including the removal of the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing, The Epoch Times reported Friday.
Friday, 04 June 2021 07:09 PM
