Canada Creates Government Podcast Registry

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 10:23 PM EDT

Less than a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government praised a Nazi and requested the event be struck from the official record, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on Friday announced that a new censorship law was slated to take effect, one that by November 28th would require all podcasts to register with the Canadian government.

"Online services that offer podcasts must register; however, individuals who use social media to share podcasts do not," the announcement under the Online Streaming Act, formerly known as Bill C-11, read.

"We are developing a modern broadcasting framework that can adapt to changing circumstances. To do that, we need broad engagement and robust public records. We appreciate the significant participation during this first phase and look forward to hearing a diversity of perspectives at our contributions proceeding in November," CRTC Chair Vicky Eatrides said.

Based on past infringements of freedom, such as the freezing of bank accounts belonging to protesting Canadian truckers, the announcement stems from the well-founded concerns of our neighbors to the north, Canada, that the registry will be weaponized to censor speech and ostensibly extend its reach far beyond its intended purpose.

"The CRTC now wants to regulate podcasts. Here is my simple message to them. Go to hell," Toronto Sun's political columnist Brian Lilley wrote on Twitter.

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience.

