WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: canada | alberta | measles | outbreak | world health organization | vaccinations | mennonites

Canada Measles Cases Pass 4,500, Highest Count in Americas

Thursday, 21 August 2025 08:33 PM EDT

Canada's measles case count has passed 4,500, with the western province of Alberta — where about 5 million people live — recording more cases this year than the United States, figures updated Thursday showed.

World Health Organization numbers released this month show Canada accounts for about half the confirmed measles cases across the Americas this year.

Canada eradicated measles in 1998, but the virus has stormed back, particularly among unvaccinated members of certain Mennonite Christian communities.

The most populous province of Ontario, Canada's most populous province with about 16 million residents, has recorded 2,366 cases, according to federal government data updated this week, which put the national case count at 4,638.

Alberta's government, which releases its weekly figures on Thursdays, said it had registered 1,790 cases, making it the hardest-hit area per capita.

The United States, confronting its worst measles epidemic in 30 years, has confirmed 1,375 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week.

The Pan American Health Organization, WHO's regional office, said this month that 71% of confirmed cases occurred in unvaccinated people, with an additional 18% among people whose vaccination status was not known.

Canadian experts have pointed to several factors driving the outbreak, including the proliferation of vaccine misinformation.

Canadian physicians have criticized U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has spent decades spreading false information about vaccines.

But the bulk of the Canadian epidemic has occurred among Anabaptist Christian communities — of which Mennonites are one — where vaccine hesitancy is historic.

The beginning of the outbreak has been linked to a Mennonite wedding in the eastern province of New Brunswick.

Outside of Ontario and Alberta, which have larger Mennonite communities, cases have been isolated, with British Columbia the third-hardest-hit province with 190 cases.

The only suspected measles-related death in Canada thus far in the outbreak was that of a newborn baby whose mother was unvaccinated, but officials noted that the baby was born prematurely and had other medical conditions.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Canada's measles case count has passed 4,500, with the western province of Alberta, where about 5 million people live, recording more cases this year than the United States, figures updated Thursday showed.
canada, alberta, measles, outbreak, world health organization, vaccinations, mennonites
328
2025-33-21
Thursday, 21 August 2025 08:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved