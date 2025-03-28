Canada-US Airline Bookings Drop 70 Percent

Canadians aren’t traveling to the U.S. as much as they used to, with airline bookings plummeting by more than 70% in recent months, according to the aviation data company OAG.

"This sharp drop suggests that travelers are holding off on making reservations, likely due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the broader trade dispute,” the agency said in a blog post.

The report comes amid the trade war between the two countries. President Donald Trump on Wednesday levied a new round of “permanent” 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles and auto parts.

Earlier this month, the president imposed a separate 25% tariff on all imports from Canada.

The U.S. tourism sector relies heavily on travelers from Canada — according to the U.S. Travel Association, the over 20 million Canadians who visited the U.S. in 2024 contributed an estimated $20.5 billion to the U.S. economy.

The agency told CNBC that there is a “a question of America’s welcomeness, a slowing U.S. economy and recent safety concerns.

“These challenges are real and demand decisive action,” the organization, said, adding that is “actively working with the White House and Congress to advance policies that drive economic expansion and keep the U.S. competitive on the global stage.”