WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: canada | airline | bookings

Canada-US Airline Bookings Drop 70 Percent

By    |   Friday, 28 March 2025 05:13 PM EDT

Canadians aren’t traveling to the U.S. as much as they used to, with airline bookings plummeting by more than 70% in recent months, according to the aviation data company OAG

"This sharp drop suggests that travelers are holding off on making reservations, likely due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the broader trade dispute,” the agency said in a blog post.

The report comes amid the trade war between the two countries. President Donald Trump on Wednesday levied a new round of “permanent” 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles and auto parts.

Earlier this month, the president imposed a separate 25% tariff on all imports from Canada.

The U.S. tourism sector relies heavily on travelers from Canada — according to the U.S. Travel Association, the over 20 million Canadians who visited the U.S. in 2024 contributed an estimated $20.5 billion to the U.S. economy.

The agency told CNBC that there is a “a question of America’s welcomeness, a slowing U.S. economy and recent safety concerns.

“These challenges are real and demand decisive action,” the organization, said, adding that is “actively working with the White House and Congress to advance policies that drive economic expansion and keep the U.S. competitive on the global stage.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Canadians aren't traveling to the U.S. as much as they used to, with airline bookings plummeting by more than 70% in recent months, according to the aviation data company OAG.
canada, airline, bookings
201
2025-13-28
Friday, 28 March 2025 05:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved